Flipkart Big Billion Days: Buy iPhone 11 under 19000; Check bank deals

Flipkart Big Billion Days is live and offer great deals on a wide range of products. Smartphones, laptops, TVs and more are all available with great discounts, exchanges and bank offers. For people eagerly waiting to switch to a new smartphone, this may be the best time to do so, especially for those planning to buy an iPhone from Apple. You can get a brand new iPhone 11 for less than Rs. 19,000 on Flipkart today. With the discount and exchange offer, the price of the base variant of the iPhone 11 in red and black can go down to 18,090. Here's everything you need to know about Flipkart's iPhone 11 price cut.



Apple iPhone 11 Price Put: Discount on Flipkart

The e-commerce platform offers a 20 per cent discount on the 64 GB variant of the iPhone 11 in black and red colour, after which the phone price drops to Rs. 34,990. The basic variant in green, purple and white colour is available for Rs. 35,990 at an 18 per cent discount. Also, iPhone 11 in yellow colour is coming soon on Flipkart, priced at Rs. 43,900.

Apple iPhone 11 Price Cut: Trade-in Offer on Flipkart

With the exchange offer, you can avail an additional offer of up to Rs. 16,900 in all colour variants of the iPhone 11 (64 GB). However, remember that the price reduction with the exchange depends on the model to be exchanged and its operating conditions.

Apple iPhone 11 Price Cut: Bank Deals on Flipkart

Flipkart offers various banking deals on the Apple iPhone 11. Check them out:

1. 10% discount on Axis Bank credit card and EMI Txns credit card, up to Rs. 1500 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above.

2. 10% discount on ICICI Bank credit cards (including EMI Txns), up to Rs. 1,500 on orders of Rs. 5,000 and more.

3. 8% discount on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, up to Rs. 1500 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above.

4. 10% discount on Axis Bank Debit Cards and EMI Trxns Debit Cards, up to Rs. 1000 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above.

5. 10% discount on ICICI bank debit cards (including EMI Txns), up to Rs. 1,000 on orders of Rs. 5,000 and more.

6. Flat rs. Instant 50 Cashback on Paytm Wallet with a minimum order value of Rs. 500. Valid once per Paytm account.

7. Flat rs. 25 Paytm UPI instant cashback with a minimum order value of Rs. 250. Valid once per Paytm account.

8. 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

9. Additional Rs. 1000 Axis Bank Credit Card discount (incl. EMI) on mobile phones priced at Rs. 29,999 and up.

10. Additional Rs. 500 Axis Bank credit card discount (incl. EMI) on mobiles with RS price. 29,999 and up.

11. Additional Rs. 1000 ICICI Bank Credit Card discount (incl. EMI) on mobile phones priced at Rs. 29,999 and up.

12. Additional Rs. 500 ICICI Bank Credit Card Discount (incl. EMI) on mobile phones priced at Rs. 29,999 and up.