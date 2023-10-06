Flipkart Big Billion Days: Buy MacBook Air M2 from Apple for Rs 69,990

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale will begin on October 8 with 24-hour early access for Flipkart Plus members. The star of Christmas sales each year are the deep discounts offered by e-commerce companies on high-end Apple devices.

Like every year, Flipkart has announced massive discounts on Apple's Macbook Air M2 laptop. Launched in 2022, the MacBook Air M2 is priced at Rs 1,14,900 for the 256GB storage variant, but the laptop will be available for Rs 69,990 during the Big Billion Days sale.

How can you get a MacBook Air M2 for 69,990 on Flipkart?

Flipkart has announced that the MacBook Air M2 will be available at a sale price of Rs 77,990 during the Big Billion Days, and with the card discount of Rs 5,000, the effective price drops to Rs 72,990. Additionally, if you want to exchange an old device, Flipkart is also offering an additional exchange bonus of Rs 3000, which will take the price of the Apple MacBook Air M2 to just Rs 69,990.



