Flipkart Big Billion Days: Buy Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra under Rs 1 lakh

If you are planning to buy a powerful new phone, you should wait for the Flipkart Big Billion Days to provide you with the best deal. The mega sale, which is expected to go live on October 3, will offer a plethora of deals and discounts on some of the top flagship phones, including the iPhones and the Galaxy S23 Ultra series. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is priced at Rs 1,49,999, will be available with huge discounts on Flipkart.



As per the listing, the phone is expected to be priced under Rs 1 lakh. Some reports have even claimed that the device can be purchased for as low as Rs 92,000 with bank offers and more. This will be the first time the Galaxy S23 Ultra will receive such a huge price cut since its launch. Under Rs 1 lakh, the phone is a very good fit.

Samsung's latest offering, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, ushers in a slew of innovative features and noteworthy refinements across various aspects. When it comes to specifications, this powerhouse boasts a 6.8-inch QHD+ display, sporting a pixel-rich 3088 x 1440 resolution, a Dynamic AMOLED panel, and an impressive 120Hz screen refresh rate. Notably, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, much like its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, seamlessly integrates support for the S Pen.

Under the hood, it packs a custom variant of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, paired with a generous configuration of up to 12GB RAM and a capacious 1TB of internal storage. This smartphone comes in multiple storages: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, and a top-tier 12GB RAM + 1TB storage model. Furthermore, it's equipped with real-time Ray Tracing capabilities and features a Vapor Cooling Chamber for enhanced performance. When it comes to the software front, the device runs on Android 13, overlaid with Samsung's custom One UI 5.1 skin. To keep you powered throughout the day, it houses a robust 5000mAh battery, supporting both wired and wireless fast charging out of the box.

In the photography segment, the Galaxy S23 Ultra showcases Samsung's prowess with an in-house developed 200-megapixel primary camera, complemented by two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses and a versatile 12-megapixel ultrawide angle camera. For stunning selfies, it offers a 50-megapixel front-facing camera neatly nestled within the hole-punch display. With these impressive specs and features, the Galaxy S23 Ultra reaffirms Samsung's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and a superior user experience in the world of smartphones.