Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale – Massive Discounts on Dyson Vacuum Cleaners and Air Purifiers

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale kicked off on October 3, 12:00 am. As usual, there will be plenty of home appliances going on sale offering huge discounts. If you've been waiting for a way to ease the burden of cleaning your home and keeping your surroundings fresh, then you should check out Dyson vacuum cleaners and air purifiers. Here is a list of the best deals on vacuum cleaners and air purifiers available on Flipkart Big Billion Days that you must check.

1. Check out the unbelievable discounts on these variants of Dyson Vacuum Cleaners:

a. Dyson V11 Absolute Pro will now be available at an offer price of Rs.44,900

This is Dyson's most powerful intelligent vacuum. With the new Dyson V11™ Absolute Pro (Gold) cord-free vacuum cleaner, owners can now use the power, intelligence and versatility of our proprietary vacuum technology for up to two hours, enabling high-powered cleaning for longer.

b. Dyson V8 will now be available at an offer price of Rs. 27,900

Dyson has designed this versatile V8 Absolute + Cordless Vacuum Cleaner to make your home absolutely clean and free from any kind of dust and allergies. This lightweight handheld device has no cords to unravel or to be plugged in, so you can easily use it to clean your sofas, mattresses, curtains and even your vehicles. It comes with a rechargeable nickel-manganese-cobalt battery and it offers a powerful suction capacity to capture up to 99.97% of microscopic dust particles. Use it to clean hard floor surfaces or carpets, this appliance is simply a great investment.

c. Dyson V7 will now be available at an offer price of Rs. 17,900

Powerful. Lightweight. Hassle-free. Keep your home or workplace from being dirty with the Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. This vacuum cleaner features the powerful Dyson Digital Motor V7 and a Hygienic Dirt Ejector, so you can clean your house and then get rid of the collected dirt and debris easily.

2. Check out the discounts on these variants of Dyson Air Purifiers

a. Dyson Hot+ Cool air purifier will now be available at an offer price of Rs. 39,900

♦ Automatically cleans and heats a whole room properly, capturing 99.95% of harmful pollutants as small as 0.1 microns. • The only air purifier and heater in one. • Scientifically tested to capture pollutants as small as PM0.1, including bacteria and viruses. • Senses and displays PM2.5, PM10, VOCs, NO2 in real-time.

b. Dyson Pure cool Advance Technology tower will now be available at an offer price of Rs. 32,900

♦ Automatically cleans a whole room properly, capturing 99.95% of harmful pollutants as small as 0.1 microns. • The only air purifier with 350° oscillation and Air Multiplierᵀᴹ technology. • Scientifically tested to capture pollutants as small as PM0.1, such as bacteria and viruses 6. • Senses and displays PM2.5, PM10, VOCs, NO2 in real-time.