Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Buy iPhone 14 for under Rs 50,000

If you were planning to buy the iPhone 14, Flipkart is back with another iPhone offer. The e-commerce giant offers significant discounts on mobile phones; the sale will begin on November 2. They claim to deliver the lowest prices of the year for iPhone models. During the sale, you may get the base iPhone 14 for as low as Rs. 49,999, including bank offers and other discounts. To give you some context, the iPhone 14 series was launched at Apple's 'Far Out' event last year, with the 128GB model starting at Rs. 79,900 in India. So, it is a great chance to get an iPhone at a lower price during this festive sale.

Flipkart is gearing up for its upcoming Diwali sale and offers an exciting offer on the base model of the iPhone 14 with 128GB storage. The teaser page suggests this attractive smartphone could be yours for less than Rs. 50,000. The initial list price for the base model of iPhone 14 is Rs. 54,999. To sweeten the deal further, Flipkart is offering an additional discount of Rs. 4000 for customers using SBI Credit Card or Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Additionally, there is a bonus of Rs. 1000 discount if you exchange your old device. When you add up all these discounts, you can get the iPhone 14 for an incredibly affordable Rs. 49,999.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to pay the total amount upfront, you can opt for an initial payment of Rs. 19,999 at the time of purchase and pay the remaining balance of Rs. 35,000 through convenient no-cost EMI options. These irresistible offers will be available when the Big Diwali Sale begins on November 2 and will continue until November 11, giving customers a substantial window to avail of this fantastic offer.

Apple iPhone 14: Specifications

The Apple iPhone 14 is a powerful device that offers a variety of impressive features. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with slim bezels, providing a stunning viewing experience. The display can display a wide range of colours and supports HDR content while delivering a bright and vibrant image with its 1200 nits brightness. The device also incorporates Face ID sensors for secure and convenient unlocking.

Under the hood, the iPhone 14 is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, which features a 16-core neural processing unit (NPU) and a 5-core graphics processor. This powerful combination ensures smooth performance and efficient handling of complex tasks. The phone is available in different storage options, including 128GB, 256GB and 512GB, providing ample space for all your files and apps. It runs on the latest stable version, iOS 16, and offers a seamless and easy-to-use interface.



