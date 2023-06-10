Flipkart Big Saving Days sale starts on June 10: Deals on iPhone 13, Poco X5 and more

Flipkart is back with a new Big Saving Days sale event, which will start on June 10. This is a limited-period sale and will continue through June 14. Ahead of the sale, Flipkart has revealed deals and discounts on some popular phones like iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco X5, and more. The e-commerce giant offers a fixed discount on bank cards and also on exchange offers. Here are all the details.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Starts May 10: Deals Revealed

The Poco X5 5G is listed on Flipkart with a cost of Rs 15,999 and can effectively be purchased for Rs 14,999. The smartphone was announced in India with a price tag of Rs 18,999, which means the company is offering a discount of Rs 4,000.

The iPhone 13 is presently available on Flipkart with a starting price of Rs 58,749 for the 128GB storage model. The device is officially being sold on Apple's online store for Rs 69,900, which basically means that consumers get a fixed discount of Rs 11,151 on the iPhone 13 through Flipkart, and there are no terms and conditions about it. People who have a credit card from SBI bank will be able to buy this iPhone 5G for Rs 57,999 as Flipkart is offering up to 10 per cent discount (Rs 750) on this card.

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, which made its debut in March this year, will be available at an effective price of Rs 13,499. It was originally available for Rs 17,499, which basically means that Flipkart promises to offer a discount of Rs 6,500. Those who want a more affordable phone can consider the Samsung Galaxy F13, as this will be available for Rs 10,999. If you can spend a few thousand rupees more, then you should consider buying the Samsung Galaxy M14, as it is available for as low as Rs 14,327 on Flipkart.

The Moto G62 will be available at an effective price of Rs 14,499 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. It is currently trading for Rs 15,499. This is a 5G phone, and it comes with a standard Android interface. The other 5G phones like Nothing Phone (1), Pixel 6a, iPhone 14, Motorola Edge 40 and more will also get discounts during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.



