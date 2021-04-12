Flipkart Flagship Fest: Get Best Deals on Apple iPhone 11, Motorola Razr 5G and more

Flipkart is running a smartphone sale on its platform called the Flagship Fest. The four-day long sale started today, i.e., April 12 and will continue till April 15. As part of this sale, customers can avail offers on flagship smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Vivo, and other brands.

The e-tailer has also partnered with Bajaj Finserv to offer no-cost EMI on mobiles' purchase during the sale.

Here are a few of the offers that you may like to go for:

Apple iPhone 11: Sold at Rs 48,999 onwards

In the ongoing sale, the Apple iPhone 11 is available for Rs 48,999 onwards. The handset from Apple can also be bought at no-cost EMI, starting at Rs 7,840 per month.

Motorola Razr 5G: Sold at Rs 99,999

Motorola Razr 5G foldable phone has an original price tag of Rs 1,49,999. In this sale, one can purchase it at Rs 99,999 from Flipkart. The phone features a flip design. No-cost EMI for the smartphone begins at Rs 16,670 per month.

LG Wing: Offered at Rs 29,999

LG Wing sports (128GB) a dual OLED swivel display and comes with an original price tag of Rs 80,000. As part of this ongoing sale, the smartphone from LG can be bought at Rs 29,999. No-cost EMI for the phone begins at Rs 5,000 per month.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G: Available from Rs 39,990

Oppo Reno 5 Pro, 5G phone, features 65-watt fast charging. The handset is available from Rs 39,990 in the ongoing sale. EMI for the phone starts at Rs 3,000 per month.

Xiaomi Mi 10T: Costs Rs 25,499

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor powers the smartphone and it features a 144Hz refresh rate screen. It is sold at a discounted price of Rs 25,499 in the ongoing Flipkart sale.