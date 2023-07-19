Flipkart Offers Huge Discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 Series

Flipkart is offering huge discounts on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series just a few months before the iPhone 15 launch. Flipkart is waiving Rs 11,401 on some of the older iPhones as part of its Big Saving Days sale. The platform offers a specific fixed discount, and the rest of the offer is based on selected bank cards. Here are all the details.

The iPhone 13 is listed with a starting price of Rs 58,499 with no terms and conditions. There is also an additional 10 per cent discount on the Axis Bank credit card, effectively bringing the price down to Rs 57,499. The price mentioned is for the 128 GB storage model. Apple is still the iPhone 13 at its official price of Rs 56,999.

The iPhone 14 is available for Rs 68,999, down from its actual price of Rs 79,900. During the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, the iPhone 14 Plus is being sold for Rs 73,999. This price is for the 128 GB storage variant. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,27,999, while the Pro model is priced at Rs 1,16,999.

But buying the iPhone 13 instead of the latest version is better because they have the same features. There is little difference in terms of camera output. One will not be able to detect a difference. The cameras are just as good as those on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, but the iPhones have a capable sensor suite that can deliver some picturesque shots in daylight. The chipset is also the same and is powerful enough to offer smooth performance. Regarding software, Apple is known for offering updates even for six-year-old phones. So you don't have to worry about this department.

The display is vivid on both units, and you'll likely enjoy consuming content on those iPhones. The iPhone 14 battery is slightly larger, but there is not much difference in actual use. You still get 20W fast charging support, which is pretty low compared to Android phones, but it's better to have some than nothing. Please note that Apple does not ship a charger in the retail box along with the iPhones. Therefore, one will have to spend more on this.

Lastly, the iPhone 11 is listed with a price tag of Rs 43,999, which seems relatively high for a phone that is not even 5G and is very old. All these offers were active during the Flipkart sale period.