Flipkart Saving Days Sale: Great discounts on iPhone 13, AirPods

Flipkart is back with another sale event in India. Their Big Saving Days sale is live and will continue through December 21. The sale event features discounts and banking deals on several products, including Apple's premium iPhone and AirPods (2nd generation). Also, customers with SBI (State Bank of India) and Kotak Bank can enjoy additional discounts.



Readers should remember that prices during an online sale fluctuate, and units may soon sell out in the next few days (or hours).



iPhone 13: Price and sale deals on Flipkart



Apple's former flagship iPhone 13 is available for Rs 63,999, down from the MRP of Rs 69,900. The smartphone is available in red, blue, olive green, white, pink, and black. Also, customers with SBI debit and credit cards and HDFC Bank debit cards can get an instant discount worth Rs 1,000 during non-EMI transactions. In addition, axis Bank card users can also enjoy 5 per cent cashback.

The iPhone 13 is available for an effective Rs 62,999, although customers can also lower the discounted price with a trade-in offer. However, it is essential to note that the value of the old smartphone will depend on the body's condition. The comparison between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 is both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 are identical in design and many features. The latter takes better photos due to a larger camera sensor and offers better battery life. The iPhone 14 will get an extra year of iOS updates, though these changes aren't significant, and the iPhone 13 is an excellent smartphone to consider.

Apple AirPods: Price and sales deals on Flipkart

Users who plan to buy a new (and more affordable) iPhone 13 can also look at AirPods (2nd generation). While the new generation AirPods 3 performs much better, the second generation model can still deliver an immersive audio experience. Also, Apple TWS earphones are suitable for using an iPhone and a Mac, as they offer seamless connectivity.

However, the AirPods (2nd generation) lack ANC (active noise cancellation), which may annoy some customers. Nevertheless, these headphones offer a great audio experience and retail for Rs 8,999, down from Rs 14,100. According to the Price Tracker Chrome extension, the AirPods (2nd generation) were available for Rs 11,999 a week ago.