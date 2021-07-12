Forgot your Apple ID password? Your friend or family member can help you! Know-how

Remembering passwords can be tough, and forgetting your Apple device password can be trickier because it contains all of your data, like your passwords stored in Apple Keychain, your notes, your pictures in iCloud, and more. If you forget your password, you can end up in trouble, including locking your Apple devices. While your account won't be permanently locked out, contacting Apple support can consume time and energy that you might not have on a busy day.



To make the process of recovering your password simple, Apple will add a new process that will allow you to enter a code from a friend or relative, which will enable you to unlock your account. The new feature is expected to make its way to Apple's upcoming iOS 15 release and will reportedly be called Account Recovery.

You can enable Trusted Contacts right away, but you'll need to have the latest iOS 15 beta first. Once you've upgraded to the latest beta, you can head to the iOS Settings app, then tap on Password & Security, select Data Recovery account, touch Add recovery contact to begin. Your contacts must also be Apple device owners and must be above 13 years old to be added as trusted contacts.

Once you've set up your recovery contacts, you can ask them to help you log into your locked account whenever you can call or contact them. After you contact them, they will be able to give you a number that will unlock your account, asking you to set a new password in turn. Using a password manager like 1Password or Bitwarden can help you avoid similar scenarios in the first place but it is nice that Apple will add such a feature for every Apple user when iOS 15 launches in the coming months.