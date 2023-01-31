Founder Carl Pei points Nothing Phone (2) launch later in 2023

After successfully launching Nothing Phone (1), Nothing may soon be preparing to launch Nothing Phone (2). Company co-founder Carl Pei has hinted at the launch of the Nothing Phone (2). However, the phone might be limited to the US market only. Pei said the company has decided to make the US its number one priority in terms of markets. So if phone (2) arrives, the US will be the country to get it.



"We decided to make the U.S. our No. 1 priority in terms of markets," Pei says. We couldn't do it earlier because we were only in our second year, and our hands were tied building the team as we were building the products. Now, as we're on a more solid footing, we can take a step forward, " Pei told Inverse.

Pei does not mean Nothing Phone will not be released in other markets. Instead, he suggests that the phone be available for the US market before markets, including India. To recall, Nothing Phone (1) was never released in the US. The phone was the company's first smartphone and was well-received by buyers. Pei-led then released Nothing Ear (1), followed by Nothing Ear (Stick) headphones.

Nothing Phone (1): Specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) features a 6.55-inch flexible OLED display with a high 120Hz refresh rate, haptic touch, HDR10+, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back. It is powered by a 4500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support (charger not included). The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ SoC, with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, or 12GB RAM + 256GB storage (no expandable storage).

The dual-camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor, while the front-facing camera is 16-megapixel on the punch-hole display. In addition, the camera app offers various modes like macro, night mode, and more.

Nothing Phone runs on Android 12 with a custom NothingOS skin for a stock Android experience, with 3-year Android support and a 2-month security patch promise over four years. Other features include an in-screen fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, and face unlock.