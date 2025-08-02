Live
Friendship Day 2025: Friends, Music & Power - Gadgets Your Friend Will Love
On this Friendship Day, show your affection with a few tech gifting options from JUST CORSECA, URBAN, U&i, Lyne Originals, and Inbase.
Friendship Day is all about showing your friends how much they mean to you—and sometimes the best way to do that is by gifting them a cool new gadget that makes their everyday life a little more fun.
JUST CORSECA SEAGLE Wireless Speaker
The JUST CORSECA SEAGLE Wireless Speaker delivers a powerful 30W output and supports multiple playback modes, including Bluetooth, FM, USB, and Micro SD. With up to 30 hours of battery life, Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless connectivity, and True Wireless Stereo for immersive sound, it’s designed for anyone who wants versatility and outstanding audio quality. It’s a great gifting option for your friend this year as it’s perfect for turning up the fun at get-togethers, sharing their favorite playlists, or just enjoying music together—helping you create memories with your friends that last as long as the battery does!.
Price: INR 1,999.00
Link: https://www.amazon.in/
JUST CORSECA Sonnet Wireless Earbuds
This Friendship Day, gift seamless music and crystal-clear calls with JUST CORSECA Sonnet Wireless Earbuds. It features Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) and quad microphones for clear, distraction-free calls, while 13mm dynamic drivers deliver rich, detailed sound. Battery life lasts up to 42 hours with the charging case, and Type-C fast charging quickly replenishes playback time. The earbuds use Bluetooth 5.4 for a stable connection, and their IPX4 water resistance makes them sweat- and splash-proof. The soft-touch design ensures comfort during extended use.Price: INR 1,117.00 Availability: https://www.
amazon.in/JUST-CORSECA-Noise- Canceling-Headphones- Experience/dp/B0D8W95QQV?th=1-
URBAN
URBAN HX 30 Headphones
Lightweight, compact, and easy to carry, the URBAN HX 30 Headphones offer Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation with intuitive ANC controls and dedicated modes for immersive or transparent listening—perfect for helping your friends focus or stay aware as needed. AI-powered drivers deliver deep bass and studio-quality HD sound for a rich, immersive audio experience. Thoughtfully designed for all-day comfort, the URBAN HX 30 makes an ideal Friendship Day gift—keeping your friends connected, entertained, and in tune with every moment. Price: INR 1,999 Availability: https://www.
amazon.in/URBAN-X5-HX30- Headphones-ANC/dp/B0F3JLL5RC
U&i
U&i’s TWS 4554 Wireless Earbuds
U&i’s TWS 4554 Wireless Earbuds Designed for all-day use, U&i TWS 4554 Wireless Warbuds offer QUAD Mic clarity, 60ms low latency for lag-free gaming, and up to 60 hours of battery life. With swipe volume control, camera shutter function, and IPX4 water resistance, they’re built for convenience. Available in four colors with a 1-year warranty, they make a perfect Friendship Day gift for tech-savvy friends who love music, gaming, and style. Price: INR 899 Availability: Available in all leading retail offline stores near you
U&i’s UiNB 4446 Neckband
This Friendship Day, gift your friend the perfect mix of performance and value with the U&i UiNB 4446 neckband. It offers up to 60 hours of battery life (2400 hours standby), Bluetooth 5.4 for a stable 60-meter range, and 60ms low latency for smooth calls and gaming. With IPX4 water resistance, magnetic on/off, vibration alerts, and three stylish colours, it’s a practical, budget-friendly companion for music, calls, and entertainment on the go. Price: INR 899 Availability: Available in all leading retail offline stores near you
LYNE ORIGINALS
Lyne Originals’ CoolPods 5 Pro TWS -
Lyne Originals’ CoolPods 5 Pro TWS Lyne Originals’ CoolPods 5 Pro TWS ticks all the boxes—it’s a practical, stylish way to help your friends stay connected, entertained, and comfortable all day long. Ergonomically designed for all-day wear, they come with Bluetooth 5.3, up to 40 hours of playback, and convenient Type-C charging. Built-in Siri and Google voice assistant support, plus IPX-rated sweat and water resistance, make them ideal for calls, workouts, and everyday use. They’re even available in three attractive colours, so you can pick the perfect one to match your friend’s vibe. A gift that’s both personal and practical. Price: INR 799 Availability: Available in all leading retail and electronic stores near you.
Lyne Originals’ PowerBox 21 Powerbank
Power up your friendship this Friendship Day by gifting Lyne Originals’ PowerBox 21 Powerbank, to your best friend. Featuring a massive 30,000mAh capacity and 22.5W fast charging, it supports dual input and triple output ports to charge multiple devices at once. With a sleek finish and leather strap for easy carrying, it’s a stylish, practical companion for work, travel, or everyday use—ensuring your friends never run out of battery. Price: INR 1,749 Availability: Available in all leading retail and electronic stores near you.
INBASE
Inbase Torque Bluetooth Speaker
Celebrate Friendship Day with the perfect gift for music lovers—the Inbase Torque wireless speaker. Compact yet powerful, it delivers deep bass through 8W drivers and offers up to 7 hours of playtime. LED Sense Lights sync with the beat for a lively party vibe, while a built-in mic allows hands-free calling. With Type-C fast charging, IPX6 water resistance, and TWS pairing for stereo sound, it’s made for fun on the go—perfect for creating memories with friends anytime, anywhere.Price: INR 899 Link: https://www.amazon.in/Inbase-
Torque-BT-Speaker-Led/dp/ B0FFM8DDL8