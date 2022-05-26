G7 CR Technologies India acquires UAE-based firm for $ 6.5 Million, eyeing Africa & Europe to expand reach

Bengaluru: In sync with its mission to acquire companies to inorganically expand its business in West Asia and African regions, G7 CR Technologies India Pvt Ltd, one of the leading cloud service providers based out of Bangalore has acquired a UAE-based entity at a cost of $65,00,000/-.

Announcing the latest development Dr. Christopher Richard, MD & Chief Cloud Architect, G7 CR Technologies India Pvt Ltd, said "It's a strategic acquisition for G7 CR Technologies India, as it will not only provide access to newer businesses in this region and adjoining continents but will also provide operational advantage to our existing clients."



The move comes after the board of G7 CR Technologies India Pvt Ltd, approved the acquisition of the Dubai-based company, in which Dr. Richard was holding 49 per cent stake at his individual capacity while his Middle-east partner Mr. Ibrahim had a controlling stake of 51 per cent. The acquired entity G7 CR MEA LLC was valued at $1,32,00,000/-. The acquisition was completed after 51% was bought out from Mr. Ibrahim at $65,00,000/- and the entity was merged with G7 CR Technologies India Pvt Ltd to become one of its subsidiaries.



G7 CR Technologies which focuses on small and medium businesses, startups and the Independent Software Vendors has an annual turnover to the tune of $6,00,00,000/-. It is an Expert Azure Managed Services Partner driving cloud transformation across India and MEA region. The company provides cloud hosting services packaged with all related support services. The company has been recognised globally for its technical capabilities driving cloud success journeys for businesses from industry verticals such as Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing, Healthcare, PSUs, Education, Retail and IT. G7 CR Technologies Pvt Ltd has been awarded "The Country Partner of the Year" for two consecutive years 2019 & 2020 by Microsoft.



The latest acquisition is a part of the expansion plan of the company which further plans to acquire companies in Africa, Europe, UK and the US and help businesses adopt swift and agile digital cloud transformation. The tech firm also has plans to invest in start-ups with B2B SaaS products offering benefits ranging from $5000 to $25000 through its initiative 'Start-up 360'.



The company which also focuses on funding start-ups, SMEs and SMBs had made investments in over 100 such young entities in India, Middle East and Africa offering technology benefits like migrating to cloud, helping them manage their setup on cloud and even modernisation of their application.



Dr. Christopher Richard asserts, "Start-ups, SMEs and SMBs want to utilize the advantages that cloud technology brings to their business and at the same time they also look for a partner with advanced skills to migrate, optimize, and manage their existing workloads to the cloud. This is where G7 CR Technologies India Pvt Ltd comes into picture. We have always been trying to disrupt our offers to our customers and partners so that they make the most of it rather than trying to fit them into one-size for all offers."