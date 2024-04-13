Galaxy AI Updates Coming to Older Samsung Devices

Samsung is set to roll out select Galaxy AI features to older flagship phones and tablets next month with the One UI 6.1 update, as reported by 9to5Google and Android Central. Both outlets cited a post from a Samsung representative on the company’s Korean community forum. We are waiting for additional information from Samsung.



A more streamlined version of Galaxy AI (excluding Instant Slow-Mo) will be available to several flagship devices from 2022, including the S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra, Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Tab S8, and Tab S8 Ultra. These devices will receive the same version of Galaxy AI as Samsung's more affordable S23 FE model. Instant Slow-Mo, which plays a video in slow motion when tapped, was introduced with the S24 line and is now also available on S23 devices.

Owners of Samsung's flagship phones from 2021 will also benefit from the update, which will bring two Galaxy AI features—Circle to Search and Magic Rewrite—to the S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra, Flip 3, and Fold 3.