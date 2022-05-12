Galaxy Z Flip 4 leak shows a familiar-looking foldable

Just hours after the potential design of Samsung's Z Fold 4, unofficial renders of its little brother, the Z Flip 4, have also been leaked via 91Mobiles and OnLeaks. But while the next Fold could have a redesigned camera, the Z Flip 4's design looks nearly identical to its predecessor. Externally, it still sports a two-tone colour scheme with a pair of cameras and a small notification screen, while inside, there's still a 6.7-inch foldable display with a hole-punch selfie cutout at the top centre.



That's not necessarily a big surprise, nor is it a bad thing. Samsung followed up its first Z Flip with the nearly identical Z Flip 5G just a few months later, so it's already shown that it's happy to update the internals of its foldable without changing their external appearance. And given that we were pretty impressed with last year's Z Flip 3 ("the first flip phone for normal people"), an immediate design overhaul doesn't seem essential, even if we wouldn't say no to a slightly larger external display.

And now comes your very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyZFlip4! (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions) #FutureSquad This time, on behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/ShA5fPfGCr pic.twitter.com/ZHt4KYJQJ8 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) May 11, 2022

If Samsung is planning its next Z Flip to be a spec bump, we hope its specs actually get a decent boost. The rear cameras are the most in need of improvement, as both were 12-megapixels last time at a time when Samsung's comparatively high-priced flagship Galaxy S devices are getting main sensors of 50-megapixels and up. We can expect an official announcement in August if Samsung follows the same schedule as last year.