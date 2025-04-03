Games24x7 Hosts TechXpedite Pitch Day, Showcases Tech Startups to Industry Leaders & Investors

Games24x7, a leading tech-first organization in the business of online gaming, hosted the Pitch Day of its TechXpedite Accelerator Program, providing a platform for 12 emerging, tech-led startups to showcase their innovative solutions before a distinguished panel of investors, industry leaders, and government stakeholders. The selected startups include Choira, Mple.ai, Glovatrix, LiaPlus AI, Gabify, Arficus, Cairovision, Chittoo, BeAble Health, Noha.ai, Spoda and Zeuron.ai. Among these, BeAble Health is based in Hyderabad.

The program, aimed at empowering promising ventures by providing them with valuable resources, mentorship, and industry exposure, witnessed selected startups from across the country present their innovative solutions before a distinguished audience, comprising investors and industry leaders. Having undergone a curated mentorship program during which they had access to the best technology resources and expert guidance, these entrepreneurs represent the innovation in the Indian startup ecosystem.

Speaking about the impact of TechXpedite, Bhavin Pandya, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Games24x7, said, “The sheer depth of talent within India's startup ecosystem is truly inspiring and evident from the overwhelming response to TechXpedite with applications pouring in from 24 states. At Games24x7, we recognize this immense potential, and TechXpedite is our effort to facilitate purpose-driven organizations meaningfully engage with relevant industry experts, mentors and investors. The program provides a platform for emerging entrepreneurs to scale their ideas and tackle India’s unique challenges with innovative solutions. Over the years, we have accumulated a wealth of knowledge in technology, and this initiative allows us to give back to the ecosystem, supporting the next wave of transformative startups shaping India's digital future.”

TechXpedite, a 60-day accelerator program, received over 330 applications, reflecting the vibrancy of India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. While 60% of the applicants were from Tier 1 cities, the program saw an increase in representation from cities beyond the metros including Pune, Indore, and Jaipur. AI accounted for 58% of the applications, Gaming contributed 12%, and Inclusive Tech, which focuses on addressing challenges in healthcare, education, and accessibility, made up 15% of the startups.

The Pitch Day featured a carefully curated audience of 100+ experts, including top venture capitalists, angel investors, government representatives, and industry leaders, providing startups with an opportunity to form strategic partnerships, and accelerate their growth.

Supported by various government bodies, including the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT); the Department of Electronics, Information Technology (IT), Biotechnology (BT), and Science & Technology (S&T), Government of Karnataka; the Directorate of Industries, Government of Maharashtra; and the Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C) and Industries & Commerce Departments of the Government of Telangana, TechXpedite aims to empower promising startups to scale, innovate, and create impactful solutions, thereby strengthening India’s startup ecosystem.

TechXpedite is also supported by various industry and technology players, including AWS as Cloud Partner. The accelerator program has provided selected startups with mentorship sessions, masterclasses, networking opportunities, and credits worth over US$500,000 from more than 30 technology partners. This comprehensive program has addressed a wide array of crucial topics for startup growth, such as technological advancements, business continuity strategies, financial frameworks, and market penetration approaches, with the aim of guiding them towards building scalable and sustainable business models.