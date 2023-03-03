Generative AI tools will create more jobs: CP Gurnani, Tech Mahindra CEO

Generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Bing AI continue to become more popular, but some fear that human jobs are at risk. However, some top Indian executives believe that generative AI that can review computer code, solve arithmetic problems and write news articles will help with job creation rather than pose a threat. On the sidelines of MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2023 in Barcelona, CP Gurnani, CEO and Managing Director of Tech Mahindra, told Business Today Tech that he is happy with such technological developments, adding that tools similar to ChatGPT have the potential to create more Job positions opportunities in the future.



Gurnani further added that the use cases for generative AI are still being defined. He said: "I am so happy about the generative AI. To me, it did not take away jobs. It created jobs. Technology is the heart of everything."

The Tech Mahindra CEO and Managing Director also discussed the current situation of the tech industry, especially in the west, where most companies are laying off employees en masse due to macroeconomic conditions. He believes that it is not "tech writer" and that "opportunities are just opening." Gurnani adds: "The opportunities are just opening. The US has always been that capitalistic society where you turn the tap, and you turn off the tap."

The report suggests that Gurnani is bullish on ChatGPT-like AI technology, and human jobs, for now, are safe.