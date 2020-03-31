Get Ready To Hold One Plus 8 Series Mobiles Soon

After the launch of Huawei P40 series mobiles, now the mobile lovers need to be ready to witness the launch of OnePlus 8 series smartphones. Yes… amidst the fear of Corona, all the major events are getting cancelled or postponed.

As per Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi, the country will get back to normal by 15th April and we all also should hope the same and stay at homes till the lockdown period gets completed.

So, OnePlus company has announced the release date of its latest mobile through their official Twitter page… Have a look!

The #OnePlus8Series is coming soon. Get it even sooner in The Lab. pic.twitter.com/Zv9UcAa9o6 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 31, 2020

As per this post, the mobile will be launched on 14th April 2020. The company also leaked a few features of this mobile. According to the teaser releaser, this mobile is going to be slim, curve-edged and also comes in a series way with OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and budget-friendly OnePlus 8 Lite version mobiles.



A few other leaked factors according to rumours are, the mobile will have 5G support along with 120Hz Fluid Display. Even the hole-punch selfie camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor are the trending features of this upcoming gadget.

The launch event will be broadcasted live on 14th April @ 8:30 PM IST.