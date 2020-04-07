Get Ready To Witness The 'Pink Super Moon' Tomorrow

Guys…You all need to get ready to witness the second super moon this year. This moon is called Pink Super Moon or Paschal Moon or Super Pink Moon. For people living in India, this moon will appear exactly on 8th April @ 8:05 PM.

First Let Us Know What Is A Super Moon?

According to NASA, a super moon will be witnessed on the full moon day which comes close to Earth. We all know that Moon revolves around the Earth in an elliptical orbit and it is nothing but an oval shape. That means the moon comes to the point which is closer to the Earth.

The farthest point which is called Apogee is 405,500kilometers to Earth. Coming to the nearest point Perigee is 363,300 kilometres far from Earth. So, when the moon comes in contact with Perigee point it is called 'Sper Moon' or 'Pink Moon'. This moon appears 15% bigger than the regular full moon and will appear in a slight tinge of pink colour so it is called as Pink Moon.

So guys, get ready to witness the largest full moon tomorrow and don't miss this moment…