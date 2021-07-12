Glitches still mar new I-T portal

New Delhi: A month after its launch and two weeks after the finance minister reviewed its functioning, technical glitches continue to mar the functioning of the new income tax portal as certain key utilities like e-proceedings and digital signature certificate are not yet functional, say chartered accountants.

Also, some overseas firms have been facing problems in logging into the portal, they said. Even after two weeks of the meeting and over a month of the portal launch, users still continue to encounter multiple problems like unable to file I-T returns for past years, download intimation notice u/s 143(1) for AY 2019-20 and earlier years, and Form- 3 under 'Vivad se Vishwas Scheme' is not visible on the portal.

When contacted, the Income Tax department said it is continuously engaged with the developer Infosys to expedite resolution of issues like log-in and ITR filing on the I-T portal.