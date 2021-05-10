Google Alert: From 1st June, no more free Google Photos Storage, know the charges

The Tech giant has already made announcement that it plans to charge its users for providing the storage service. Thus for, the users, the days of free cloud storage on Google very soon going to end, starting from 1st June.



Google Photos is presently providing unlimited storage to its users, this would help users to save all their memories on the cloud. However, starting from 1st June, the users would receive about 15GB of cloud storage for free; in other words, they would require to pay for using the Google photos beyond the cap.

Google Photos Charges

Google would be charging around $1.99(RS. 146 at current rates) each month to store new photos in cloud storage in case you exhaust the 15GB free limit, this would form part of its Google one subscription. The users have a choice to buy the annual subscription too, for that they need to pay $19.99 each year, that would be around ( Rs. 1464 at the current rate).

The good news is that Charge is applicable only to new photos as well as videos, which means incase if you have old photos or video stored in your account they are safe. The 15GB cap would be applicable to media content, which you would store from 1st June onwards.

In the month of November, in the year 2020, Google has made the announcement that the company would no longer offer unlimited free storage for "high Quality" photos on Google Photos starting from 1st June, 2021.

My Pixel, my rules

Google Pixel 2 or later owners are more likely to continue to enjoy unlimited free "high quality photo backups on Google Photos. The pixel 2.3,4 and 5 owner is likely to receive the benefits of free photo for storage offering.