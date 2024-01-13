Live
- TDP leader Bandaru Shravani meets Nara Lokesh as part of courtesy
- India reports 441 new Covid cases, no fresh deaths
- Sankranti celebrations held in Kaikaluru under auspices of Jana Sena party
- Jayaho BC program was organized at the Gurdwara Junction in the Visakha North Constituency
- Women bags cash prizes in Sankranti celebrations in Done
- TSRTC takes measures in view of heavy rush of passengers amid Sankranti
- Animal Welfare Board Issues Emergency Advisory to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to Stop Cockfights, Prompted by PETA India Complaint
- K'taka govt issues orders to mention Belagavi in signages instead of Belgaum, Belagaova
- Body of ex-model Divya Pahuja recovered from Haryana canal 11 days after murder
- Vizianagaram TDP president says TDP will come to power in next elections
Just In
Google Android 14 Update Unveils Convertible SIM to eSIM Feature: Details
Explore the upcoming Android 14 QPR 2 update, featuring a new "Convert to eSIM" option, allowing users to switch from physical SIM to eSIM.
Alphabet Inc. announced the Google Android 14 update in October, promising new features and capabilities for compatible devices. The latest development comes with the quarterly update, Android 14 QPR 2, which is currently in beta 3 testing. During this phase, it has been uncovered that Google is contemplating the introduction of a feature allowing users to convert their Android smartphones' physical SIM to an eSIM.
While Apple has already abandoned the SIM card slot in its latest iPhones in the US, Android users might soon be able to transition to using eSIMs. Converting a SIM to an eSIM on Android devices is expected to be facilitated through a new option called "Convert to eSIM."
As reported by Tom's Guide, this feature is anticipated to be accessible in the SIMs menu within the Network and Internet section of Android 14 devices. Presently visible in the Settings menu, the feature does not yet perform any action when clicked. Since many Android devices globally still rely on physical SIMs, this feature may only benefit users if additional advantages are introduced.
The introduction of the "Convert to eSIM" feature signifies a potential shift in how Android users manage their SIM cards, offering a glimpse into the ongoing evolution of mobile technology. As the Android 14 update progresses through beta testing, users can anticipate more details on the functionality and potential benefits this feature may bring to their smartphones.