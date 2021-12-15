Google Announces Android 12 (Go edition); Brings Lightweight OS to Budget Smartphones

Google has announced Android 12 (Go edition). According to the company, the lightweight operating system (OS) is set to make its way to affordable entry-level smartphones in 2022. The announcement comes two months after Google released Android 12 for its Pixel line of smartphones. More than four years since its launch, Google says more than 200 million users are actively using the lightweight Android (Go edition) operating system on their phones. In addition, the company promises faster app launches, better privacy, longer battery life, new translation features, app, and device sharing, as part of the next version of Android Go coming next year.



With Android 12 Go, Google says entry-level smartphones will open apps faster with improved app launch times of up to 30 percent. In addition, the SplashScreen API that displays an interstitial screen with the application icon when launching an application is also coming to Android 12 (Go edition). The API allows an application interface to load in the background before displaying it to the user.

Affordable smartphones running Android Go next year will also offer better battery and storage life, as the operating system will hibernate unused apps. According to Google, the Files Go app, which is included on all Android Go phones, will offer the ability to restore deleted files for up to 30 days. In addition, near Share and Google Play will allow users to share applications directly with each other and save data quickly.

Android 12 added significant privacy enhancements, including the ability to check when apps are accessing your device and your information. In addition, Google has added the same Privacy Dashboard to Android 12 (Go edition), allowing you to check a timeline of when and what apps access your location, camera, microphone, and other sensitive permission-protected data. The new privacy indicators unveiled this year will also inform Android 12 (Go edition) users about which apps actively use their smartphone's camera and microphone.

Google says that the Android Go system interface will also improve the next version, such as a quick user profile switch option on the lock screen. Meanwhile, the recent apps (or overview) screen will get two new buttons that will allow users to translate or 'listen' to any on-screen content, such as the news, according to the company.