Google Announces its Pixel 6 Launch Event on October 19

Google traditionally holds a hardware event in October to launch its new Pixel phones. This year, it already announced them, but the company clearly hasn't said all that it wants to say publicly yet, because it just announced a virtual event for October 19 at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT.



Google: On October 19, we're officially introducing you to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro—the completely reimagined Google phones. Powered by Tensor, Google's first custom mobile chip, they're fast, smart and secure. And they adapt to you. #Pixel6Launch

And while Google got ahead of some of this year's leaks with its first Pixel announcements, there's still a lot we don't know about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. We're intrigued by what we've heard about the Pixel 6's Tensor processor, which certainly deserves some kind of in-depth analysis, and we're still waiting to find out if Google's first foldable screen Pixel will see its rumoured 2021 reveal.

In addition to this, of course, we have to still wait for Google to formally announce when it will release Android 12. Google was only willing to say that a push to Pixel devices will start in the "next few weeks" but nothing is confirmed yet.