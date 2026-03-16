Google Begins Gemini Task Automation Beta Rollout on Samsung Galaxy S26 Series

Google has reportedly started rolling out its Gemini-powered task automation feature to users of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series as part of a beta release. The capability, sometimes described as screen automation, allows the AI assistant to perform actions inside supported mobile apps based on user prompts, reducing the need for manual navigation.

First reported by The Verge and 9to5Google, the feature has begun appearing through a recent software update on Galaxy S26 devices. With task automation enabled, Gemini can interact with select food delivery and ride-hailing apps via a virtual interface. It can complete steps such as choosing menu items, entering ride destinations, and adding products to shopping carts.

However, the system deliberately stops short of final confirmation. Users are prompted to review the details and approve the action themselves before any order is placed or booking is completed, ensuring human oversight for payments and sensitive actions.

Rollout details

Gemini task automation is currently limited to the Galaxy S26 lineup and remains in beta. Although Google introduced the feature during Samsung’s latest flagship launch event, it was not available on early retail units. The rollout now appears to be gradually reaching users through system updates.

Google had earlier stated that the feature would also be introduced on the Google Pixel 10 series, but availability on Pixel devices has not yet begun. Initial access is expected to remain geographically restricted, with users in the United States and South Korea receiving the feature first.

Supported apps

At present, Gemini automation works with a small group of widely used delivery and mobility platforms, including:

Uber

Lyft

Uber Eats

Grubhub

DoorDash

Starbucks

These integrations allow Gemini to manage routine, multi-step workflows that typically require several minutes of user interaction.

How it works

Gemini task automation is designed to streamline everyday mobile activities. After receiving a user command—such as booking a ride or ordering a meal—the assistant launches the relevant app in the background and proceeds through the necessary steps automatically.

This includes filling in locations, browsing product listings, selecting options, and preparing carts for checkout. Importantly, the process runs without interrupting the user’s current activity. People can continue messaging, browsing, or using other apps while Gemini works silently in the background.

Users receive real-time progress updates through notifications, giving them visibility into each stage of the task. They can step in at any time if adjustments are needed.

Despite the high level of automation, Google has built in a safeguard: Gemini does not finalize transactions independently. Instead, it pauses at the last step and asks the user to confirm the action, balancing convenience with user control and security.

When Google first previewed the capability last month, it positioned the feature as a major step toward practical AI assistance on smartphones. Although both Samsung and Pixel devices were named as launch platforms, Samsung’s latest Galaxy S26 models appear to be receiving access first.