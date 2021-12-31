Google Celebrates New Years Eve 2021 with an Animated Doodle

Google celebrates New Year's Eve 2021 with an animated doodle as we prepare to say goodbye to the year 2021 and the user in 2022. The New Year's Eve 2021 doodle on the Google Search website features a festive popper and lights of fairies. In addition to the animated doodle, Google says goodbye to 2021 with virtual confetti celebrations. Although many of us consider New Year's Eve a great day of celebrations to welcome the year to come, it is a day when we look back and remember what we left behind and all that we can accomplish in the coming year.

Google Doodle celebrates New Year's Eve 2021 with lots of colours and animations. It features a popper that seems ready to pop open as soon as the New Year rolls around. The Google logo is also decorated with coloured lights that flash to mark the celebrations.

According to the map available on the Google Doodles website, Google is showing the 2021 New Year's Eve doodle around the world. It also displays a message that says, "That's a summary for 2021 - Happy New Year's Eve!"

When you click on the squiggle, Google displays animated confetti celebrations on the screen. It's colourful and beautiful!

You will also see a confetti cone on the right side of the page that is ready to appear when you search for queries like "New Year's Eve" on Google. Click on that cone to see confetti flying through all of your search results.

Many people celebrate New Year's Eve worldwide by feasting with friends and loved ones. However, the Omicron variant, which is causing another spike in COVID-19 cases, restricts physical gatherings in countries like India. So Google's move with cartoons and confetti animation could bring some joy to netizens stuck at home.

Last year, Google put a cuckoo clock as an animated doodle to mark the end of 2020 and welcome 2021.



