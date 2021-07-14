Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge to change copy-paste style

As of today, Google Chrome is one of the most powerful web browsers, and Google's Chromium team is continuously working to add new features to the popular browser. The Chromium browser engine, not only powers Chrome, but also Microsoft Edge, the Brave browser, Vivaldi, Opera, and more. Then there's Microsoft, who just announced their Windows 11 OS. A new report suggests that Microsoft and Google are working on a new and updated feature that will dramatically change the copy-paste functionality, which computer users will love so much which will become almost natural for them. Apparently, they say they are set to improve Chrome and Edge users' ability to copy and paste files between devices through the update.



As per a report in Windows Latest, Microsoft and Google are working on a new application programming interface (API) called the Pickle Clipboard API that will affect the way the browser allows users to copy and paste the content into the application. The new API should make it much easier for users to copy different types of application files to the system, then paste them into the browser, and vice versa, according to the report.

How Pickle API improve copy and paste functionality? Chrome and Edge can copy and paste files, but you can only do so for text files, images such as JPEG and PNG files, and some web components such as HTML files. However, users constantly try and use other file formats on a regular basis, be it document files, Photoshop PSD files, or PS and TIFF files used for printing. The report says users will be able to take advantage of the Pickle API on Windows, macOS, Android, and other platforms.

Pickle API Release on Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge At present, there is no official announcement about the Pickle API arrival for Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge. The feature is likely to hit the "Canary" test channels of both browsers before they hit the Dev and Beta channels. Once the feature is deemed stable, it could reach the stable version of the browser. We are not sure how much time this process may take to implement such an important feature.

What about other browsers based on the Chromium engine? The most popular browsers (with the exception of Mozilla Firefox) now use Google's Chromium browser engine, which means that once the feature is implemented, it is likely to appear in other browsers, unless the browser developer decides not to add the function. The report suggests copying and pasting would be done to the operating system's clipboard (such as Windows), rather than the browser, which is something developers need to remember.