Google Chrome to bring a new screenshot tool soon

Google Chrome is testing a new screenshot tool like the one we already have in Microsoft Edge. Check out all the highlights here. Google Chrome is reportedly getting a new advanced screenshot tool like the one we already have in Microsoft Edge. If you are a Microsoft Edge user, you should be aware of the handy 'Web Capture' tool, which allows you to capture specific areas of the browser and copy the plugin to the clipboard or edit it with Windows Ink. Even Chrome for Android has a handy screenshot tool, and the tech giant is now adding Chrome-like functionality to Windows 11, Windows 10, macOS, and ChromeOS.



According to the report shared by Neowin, Google is working on bringing an improved built-in screenshot editor for its Chrome browser. The new tool is seen in the beta version of Chromes called Canary. The report also suggests that Google Chrome will have a better screenshot tool than Microsoft Edge. The Microsoft Edge web capture screenshot tool only allows users to select the area they want to take a screenshot. However, the new tool in Chrome allows you to add and resize it in various ways, such as circles, squares, arrows and line screenshots.



That's not all, but you'll also have tools to adjust thickness, brushes, smileys, and text with options to customize colour and style. You can enable the new tool from the flags menu. Here are simple and easy steps.