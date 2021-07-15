Google Cloud announces second 'Cloud Region' in Delhi NCR

Google has announced a new cloud region in Delhi NCR. This new Google Cloud region has been configured to better serve customers and the public sector, Google says. The new cloud region has been designed to serve Indian and global companies and can enable them to create accessible applications for their customers. This is Google's second cloud region in India and the 10th in the Asia Pacific.



The New Delhi Google NCR cloud region offers benefits such as low latency and high performance of cloud-based workloads and data for all Google Cloud customers. "Designed for high availability, the region opens with three availability zones to protect against service disruptions, and offers a portfolio of key products, including Compute Engine, App Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Cloud Bigtable, Cloud Spanner, and BigQuery," Google said.

The location of the new cloud region, which is Delhi NCR, also helps unlock revenue for multi-region and disaster recovery use cases for all customers. It also helps create a "differentiated value proposition for companies in regulated industries with far disaster recovery solutions." Google Cloud customers will need to establish private connections via Interconnect to use the Delhi NCR region with other existing Google Cloud partners.

"As we slowly emerge from the crisis of the past 18 months, we are turning our focus to helping Indian businesses accelerate their digital transformation, deepening our commitment to India's digitization and economic recovery. We've been fortunate to partner with and serve people, companies, and government institutions around the world. The Google Cloud region in Delhi NCR will help our customers adapt to new requirements, new opportunities, and new ways of working", said Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud India.

The New Cloud Region in Delhi NCR joins the existing 25 Google Cloud regions connected via Google's high-performance network. Google Cloud customers will be able to "benefit from improved business continuity planning with the distributed, secure infrastructure needed to meet IT and business requirements for disaster recovery while maintaining data sovereignty".



