Google Confirms Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Launch in India

Google finally confirmed the India launch of the Pixel 8 series. Last year, Google announced its flagship Pixel 7 series after skipping 3 main generations of the Pixel series for this market. This year's launch was a bit iffy because it was believed that it might not have received a very good response in India for the Pixel 7 series. But the good news for Pixel fans is that the next-generation Pixel 8 series is coming. Below are the expected prices in India and the specifications of the Pixel series.



Pixel 8 Series: Expected price in India

According to TheTechOutlook and tipster Paras Guglani, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro could command significantly higher prices in Europe. Before talking about the leaked prices, it should be noted that the Indian prices are usually a bit lower than in the European markets. The Pixel 8 with 128GB storage can cost around EUR 874 (around Rs 78,000) with taxes or EUR 710 (around Rs 63,370) without taxes. As for the Pixel 8 Pro is rumoured to start at $1,235 (around Rs 1,10,220) for 128GB of storage, which includes tax.

In India, the company usually introduces phones at the original stated price and not according to the European tax system. The price in India of the Pixel 8 is expected to be between Rs 60,000 and Rs 65,000. But this is not the official price; it is just a prediction based on previous leaks and releases. To recall, the Pixel 7 was announced in India for Rs 59,999 and the Pixel 7 Pro for Rs 84,999. The prices of these 5G phones were announced at the end of the global event. So, if the new Pixel 8 series comes to India, the pricing details will be revealed on October 8.

Pixel 8 Series: Pre-order Details

Google India has confirmed that pre-orders for the new 5G phones will begin via Flipkart starting the day after the launch event.

Pixel 8 Series: Leaked Specifications

The Google Pixel 8 is rumoured to have a smaller 6.17-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a maximum brightness of 1400 nits and 427 ppi. If this turns out to be true, it should be a welcome relief for fans of compact phones. The Pixel 8 is expected to be powered by Google's next-generation flagship Tensor G3 chipset, along with the latest UFS 4.0 storage for quick file access.