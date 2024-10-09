Google Docs Introduces Tabs for Easier Document Organization

Google Docs is rolling out a new feature that simplifies organizing and navigating long documents with the addition of tabs. Initially announced in April, the feature is now gradually available to all Google Workspace users and personal Google accounts. However, it might take a few weeks for all users to access it.



According to Google’s latest Workspace update, “You can now use tabs to draft and build content in a way that makes it possible for you to find what you’re looking for quickly and stay on task. Plus, readers can navigate through your document with ease and focus on sections that matter most to them.” This addition aims to make managing complex documents more streamlined, helping users stay organized within one file rather than having to link to multiple documents.

To use the new tabs, users can access the feature through the Google Docs desktop web editor by clicking the bullet-point symbol in the top-left corner of the screen. Previously labelled as “show document outline,” it now displays “Show tabs & outlines.” Users can create, add, and manage multiple tabs and subtabs to create customized categories. For instance, users could set up a "budget" tab with subtabs for specific expenses like food and travel.

The feature allows up to three levels of nested subtabs. Users can create these by selecting “Add subtab” from the tab options menu or by dragging one tab into another, which will automatically convert it into a subtab. Each tab and subtab can have individual labels and emojis for quick identification. When a document contains two or more tabs, the tab navigation menu will open by default. Users can even share direct links to specific tabs by clicking on the three-dot menu next to each tab.

Tab management options, like renaming, duplicating, or deleting tabs, are only available to users with editor access. Others can view and navigate through the tabs in suggestion mode, but they won't be able to make any changes.