Google Doodle Celebrates 80th Birth Anniversary of Stephen Hawking

Today on his 80th birth anniversary, Google paid tribute to Stephen Hawking, author, English cosmologist, and theoretical physicist, with an animated video on Google's homepage. The footage shows Hawking's life and works, with a narration by the scientist himself generated with his kin's approval.

You can watch the video here:

Stephen Hawking's 80th Birth Anniversary



He was born in Oxford, England, and was always fascinated by the universe from a young age. He was diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disease at 21, which slowly bound him to a wheelchair. He lost his power of speech and started communicating through a speech-generating machine. Google calls him "one of history's most influential scientific minds."

Stephen Hawking was graduated from Oxford with a BA in Physics before obtaining a PhD from Cambridge University. He was obsessed with black holes, which became the basis of research and studies. In 1974, he found that particles could escape from black holes, a theory regarded as his most significant contribution to physics. He died in 2018 at the age of 76.

"From colliding black holes to the Big Bang, his theories on the origins and mechanics of the universe revolutionized modern physics while his best-selling books made the field widely accessible to millions of readers worldwide," Google shares.