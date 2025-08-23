Google Drive Adds Shortcut to Edit Videos Directly in Google Vids

Google is streamlining video editing in Drive with a new shortcut that connects directly to Google Vids. Workspace users can now edit videos more easily without the hassle of manually opening files in Vids.

When previewing a saved video in Drive, an “Open” button will appear in the top-right corner. Clicking it launches the file directly in Google Vids, where users can trim clips, add text, insert music, and make other quick edits.

The shortcut is enabled by default but can be turned off by Workspace admins. Google began rolling out the feature on August 21st, though it may take over two weeks before all users see it.

This update builds on Google’s continued improvements for Drive videos. Last year, the company introduced a redesigned video player, followed by Gemini AI-powered summaries in May. The new shortcut makes Drive even more convenient for quick editing and collaborative workflows.