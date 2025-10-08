Google Expands AI App Builder ‘Opal’ to India and 14 Other Countries, Making App Creation Easier Than Ever

Google has officially announced the global expansion of its AI-driven app development tool, Opal, bringing it to India and 14 other countries. Designed to make app creation simple and accessible, Opal enables anyone—even without a coding background—to build web apps using natural language prompts.

Originally launched in the United States, Opal quickly gained popularity among creators and small developers for its “vibe coding” approach—where users can simply describe the kind of app they want, and Google’s AI assembles a working prototype.

Announcing the wider rollout, Megan Li, Senior Product Manager at Google Labs, said that the overwhelming creativity from early adopters inspired the decision to expand globally. “When we opened up Opal to users in the U.S. we anticipated they might build simple, fun tools,” she said. “We didn’t expect the surge of sophisticated, practical and highly creative Opal apps we got instead. The ingenuity of these early adopters made one thing clear: we need to get Opal into the hands of more creators globally.”

With this new phase, Opal will now be available in Canada, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Brazil, Singapore, Colombia, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Panama, Honduras, Argentina, and Pakistan. The move is seen as part of Google’s commitment to democratising technology and supporting innovation among nontechnical creators across diverse markets.

Opal’s core functionality lies in its simplicity. Users start by describing the app they wish to build in plain text. The AI then generates a fully functional prototype, which can be viewed in a visual editor. Through this interface, creators can tweak workflows, modify steps, or add new processes—all without writing a single line of code. Once satisfied, they can publish their apps directly to the web and share them through a Google account link.

As part of this expansion, Google is also rolling out a number of technical and usability upgrades. One major update is the enhanced debugging system, which remains completely no-code. Errors now appear directly within the workflow, making it easier for users to identify and fix issues instantly. The upgraded visual editor allows step-by-step debugging, giving creators real-time control and reducing guesswork during the development process.

Performance has also been improved significantly. Google reports that foundational system changes have made app creation faster and smoother, cutting down project setup times from over five seconds to nearly instantaneous. Additionally, Opal now supports parallel workflow execution, enabling multiple steps to run simultaneously. This feature helps users build more complex applications without compromising speed or efficiency.

With these advancements, Google positions Opal as a strong contender in the no-code and low-code development market, competing with established tools such as Canva, Figma, and Replit. Its expansion to new territories like India highlights Google’s strategy of empowering local innovators, small businesses, and educators to turn their ideas into digital products with minimal barriers.

While Google has yet to reveal details about pricing or monetisation, Opal remains free to access for users with a Google account in supported countries. Interested users can check regional availability as the global rollout continues.