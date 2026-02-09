Google Flags Massive Malware Risk as Millions of Android Devices Run Outdated Software

Google has issued a fresh warning that could affect millions of Android users worldwide, drawing attention to serious malware risks linked to outdated software versions. The alert highlights a long-standing challenge for the Android ecosystem: too many devices continue running older operating systems that no longer receive security updates, making them easy targets for hackers.

According to a Forbes report citing Google, a large number of smartphones remain vulnerable to exploits that could lead to data theft, spyware infections, and other cyberattacks. While the company continues to release regular updates and security patches, those protections only reach users running supported Android versions.

Google’s latest Android distribution figures show that Android 13 and newer versions now power roughly 58 percent of active devices globally. That sounds promising at first glance, but it also means nearly 40 percent of users are still stuck on older versions. These devices may no longer receive patches for newly discovered vulnerabilities, significantly increasing the risk of malware attacks.

One surprising trend is the continued presence of Android 12 on millions of devices. For software that is now several years old, its widespread use underscores how fragmented the Android landscape remains. Many users either delay upgrades or own devices that no longer qualify for updates from manufacturers.

This situation also highlights the difference between Apple’s and Google’s update strategies. Apple retains tight control over both hardware and software, enabling longer support cycles. The iPhone maker had recently warned users about some issues, for which it even issued an update for a 13-year-old iPhone 5 model. By contrast, Android users often depend on individual phone brands for updates, and many devices lose support after just a few years.

As a result, Google has effectively advised users with Android 12 or even Android 13 devices to consider upgrading their phones. While that may sound simple, it often means purchasing a new device — an expense many people may not be prepared for.

Security experts point out that using an unsupported phone, especially one with outdated patches, can expose sensitive information such as banking credentials, personal photos, and emails. Malware campaigns increasingly target these older systems because attackers know they lack modern protections.

Google has acknowledged the challenge but also notes the limitations it faces. Unlike Apple, it does not fully control the broader Android hardware ecosystem, except for its Pixel lineup. This makes it harder to push universal updates across all devices.

With Android 17 expected to launch soon, buying a phone with Android 13 doesn’t make sense in 2026, especially with the Android 17 version on its way in the next few months from the company. For users concerned about security, keeping software current — or upgrading devices when support ends — may be the safest move.