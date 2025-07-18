Google Introduces Same-Day Repairs and Doorstep Service for Pixel Users in India Ahead of Pixel 10 Launch

As excitement builds for the Pixel 10 series launch, Google has stepped up its game in India by unveiling same-day repair services and free doorstep support for Pixel users in 21 cities across the country.

This new initiative is designed to handle nearly 80% of repairs within a single day, marking a significant improvement in after-sales service. If customers bring their Pixel devices to an authorised centre before 2 PM, there’s a strong likelihood that the device will be fixed and ready the same day.

This rollout aligns with Google’s broader efforts to strengthen its presence in the Indian market, especially following the launch of its official Google Store India, where users can now buy Pixel products and access support directly from the company without relying on third-party sellers. Google is now managing its own logistics, shipping, and customer service, further streamlining the experience for its Indian user base.

The same-day repair benefit extends beyond just Pixel smartphones — Pixel Buds and Pixel Watch owners can also take advantage of this faster service. Eligible users will need to visit a Google-exclusive service centre or one of its priority partner outlets. These service points are now active in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Jaipur, and more, with the full list available on Google’s support page.

For those who can’t make it to a repair centre, Google has also launched a doorstep pick-up and drop-off facility. This free mail-in service can be scheduled online via Google’s repair portal. Customers just need to sign in with their Google account or input their device’s serial number to arrange a collection. A delivery agent picks up the faulty device, sends it for repair, and returns it post-fix — all at no extra cost.

This customer-first approach comes at a crucial moment as Google prepares to unveil the Pixel 10 series at the upcoming Made by Google event on August 20 in New York, which will be streamed globally via YouTube.

The Pixel 10 line-up is expected to include the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and a foldable variant, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, all anticipated to run on the powerful new Tensor G5 chip from TSMC. The chip is expected to bring significant boosts to battery efficiency and overall performance. Alongside the smartphones, Google is also expected to showcase the Pixel Watch 4, Pixel Buds 2a, and potentially new AI-powered accessories.

This expanded support framework is a timely move, positioning Google to better serve its growing base of Pixel users in India as it prepares for one of its biggest product launches yet.