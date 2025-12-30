Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, T'gana CM Reddy, others offer prayers at Tirumala temple

Union Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, several Andhra Pradesh ministers, and celebrities offered prayers at Tirumala temple on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadasi on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with his wife Geetha, daughter, son-in-law and grandson had darshan at the hill shrine.

The Chief Minister, who had arrived in Tirumala on Monday night, was received by the officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).

He also took to X to greet people on the auspicious day of Vaikuntha Ekadashi. He prayed for peace, happiness, and prosperity for all.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, his uncle and Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu, Finance Minister Payyavula Kesav, Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu, MSME and NRI Affairs Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, Mines, Geology, and Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra, also offered prayers.

Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, along with his wife Devisha Shetty, offered prayers. Actor Nara Rohit and cricketer Tilak Varma were among the celebrities who had darshan at the famous shrine.

Temple authorities opened Vaikunta Dwaram at 1.30 a.m. to enable devotees to offer prayers.

Earlier, TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu reviewed arrangements made by TTD in connection with Vaikuntha Ekadasi.

The Chairman first reached Gogarbham Dam Circle and reviewed the queue lines and facilities arranged for devotees. He offered several suggestions to the officials to ensure smooth management.

Later, he inspected the SSD token verification centres set up near Silathoranam and Krishna Teja Rest Houses, and instructed the officials to take all necessary, well-planned measures so that devotees do not face any inconvenience.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has extended greetings to people on Vaikunta Ekadasi.

"My heartfelt greetings to the Telugu people on the auspicious occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi, which is exceedingly dear to Lord Sri Maha Vishnu. The scriptures say that one attains all virtues by having darshan through the northern gate on this holy day. On this sacred festival, I pray that good befalls everyone and extend my best wishes," he posted on X.