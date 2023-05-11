Live
Google I/O 2023: Pixel devices to Android 14, all that Google announced
Besides Pixel hardware, Google announced many AI updates to its services, including Gmail, Maps, Photos, and Search. Google Bard is now also available to all users for free.
Google organised its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2023, on May 10. The event was significant for the tech giant as it struggled to catch up with Microsoft Bing and rebuild its reputation after mass layoffs. At the conference, Google introduced several new products and updates, including:
-Google Bard: Its rival ChatGPT and Microsoft Bing are available in 180 countries for free and without a waiting list.
-Google Pixel 7a: A toned-down variant of the Pixel 7 and successor to the Pixel 6a. The Pixel 7a offers better camera performance and efficiency with updated hardware.
-Google Pixel Fold: Google also introduced its first foldable smartphone, which competes against the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold.
-Google Pixel Tablet: Originally introduced in October 2022, the Pixel Tablet price, release date, and specs are now official.
-New Gmail "Help Me Type" Tool: Gmail supports some AI features, but the new "Help Me Type" AI feature would compose emails in seconds.
-Android 14: It s the latest version of Google's mobile operating system. It has a new design, new features and improved performance.
In addition to major updates, Google announced new features for Photos, Google Maps, and Search at Google I/O 2023 last night.
Tensor G2 SoC powers all-new Pixel devices, but only Pixel 7a will be available in India. It will cost Rs 43,999, and the sale has started on Flipkart. The Pixel Fold costs roughly Rs 1.47 lakh, and the Pixel Tablet costs $499 (roughly Rs 41,000). You can read the full specifications here.