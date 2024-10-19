Google Messages Introduces "Your Profile" Feature for Enhanced Privacy

Google has introduced a new feature in Google Messages called "Your Profile," which is designed to give users greater control over their messaging experience. This update allows users to manage how their name and profile picture is displayed during conversations, addressing privacy concerns and providing a more personalized touch to communication.



Earlier, customization options within Google Messages were limited. With the "Your Profile" feature, users can now decide how they appear to others by managing their name and profile picture through a dedicated settings page. When opening Google Messages, users may see a prompt inviting them to "Customize how you are seen," which leads them to the new "Your Profile" page. Here, users will be able to edit their name and select a profile picture, which, by default, is pulled from their Google Account. However, users also have the option to choose a custom image.

One of the most significant aspects of this update is the ability to control who can see your profile details. There are three privacy settings available:

1. Your contacts: Only contacts saved in your address book can see your profile picture and name.

2. People you message: This setting allows anyone you exchange messages with to view your profile, whether they are saved in your contacts or not.

3. No one: This option hides your profile information from everyone.

The "Your Profile" feature is gradually being rolled out, and users can expect to see it soon if they haven't already. This update is a welcome addition for those who value privacy and personalization, allowing better control over how they present themselves in Google Messages.