Google Pause December Update for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro to Fix Dropped Calls

The first major rollout update for Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been slow and plagued with reports of problems. Now, the company says it paused posting the December 2021 update to investigate reports of dropped and disconnected calls.



The news came in a post on Google's support forums (via Droid-Life) saying that a new version with all the previously announced features and a fix for the disconnect issue should be ready by the end of January. If you don't have any issues, you can keep using the new software for now, but for those affected by connection issues, Google only suggests rolling back and factory resetting your device as an option.



Hey Pixel Community,



The Pixel team paused the December software update to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices after some users reported calls were dropping or disconnecting. We have now identified a fix that will roll out in a software update by late January. This update will also include all the fixes and improvements that were originally planned in December. If you received the December software update on Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro and are still experiencing mobile connectivity issues, you can revert to the previous software version using the Android Flash Tool (flash.android.com) and performing a factory reset. Please back up your phone before restoring to the previous software version. If you are not experiencing mobile connectivity issues, no action is required. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we roll out the fix.

Your Pixel Community Manager,



Camille

The December update included a long list of advanced fixes and 23W fast wireless charging with Pixel Stand 2. It also included new features like the "Quick Tap to Snap" Snapchat integration that Google touted during the phone's launch, plus a digital key for the car. File sharing and compatibility for the Pixel 6 Pro's ultra-wideband chip. Now, most owners of the latest Google flagship phones will have to wait a bit longer (or risk manually updating with the faulty patch that is available). ) before experiencing all the news.

