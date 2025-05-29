Google Photos Turns 10 with Powerful AI Editing Features and Fresh Interface

As Google Photos celebrates its 10th anniversary, the popular photo management app is getting a major upgrade, with artificial intelligence at the centre of it all. The tech giant has announced a redesigned editing experience that introduces powerful AI-driven tools once exclusive to Pixel devices, now available to a wider user base.

Two standout features in the update are Reimagine and Auto Frame, both powered by generative AI. These tools mark a significant leap in how users can enhance their photos with minimal effort.

Reimagine allows users to transform the appearance of an image using simple, natural language prompts. For example, if you want to change an overcast sky in a picture, you can just type “clear blue skies,” and the AI will automatically update the scene. It’s an intuitive way to alter photos without needing advanced editing skills.

Auto Frame, on the other hand, uses intelligent composition analysis to offer cropping suggestions or even extend the image beyond its original borders using AI-generated content. This helps users create more balanced and visually appealing images with just a few taps.

The editor itself has also undergone a visual redesign aimed at improving usability. Google has replaced the old, multi-layered toolbar with a streamlined, single-row menu. Users now see three prominent shortcut options: Enhance, Dynamic, and a new option called AI Enhance.

When selected, AI Enhance automatically generates three versions of the photo, applying different combinations of adjustments like sharpening, lighting correction, and object removal. Users can quickly preview and choose their preferred version, skipping the need for manual fine-tuning.

Another notable feature is the ability to draw directly on photos to make targeted edits. Whether highlighting a person, background, or object, the tool detects the selection and offers appropriate enhancements, such as blurring the background or adjusting the lighting.

In addition to editing improvements, Google has introduced a smarter way to share photo albums. Users can now create QR codes linked to albums, making it easy to share event photos with friends or guests. Scan the code at a party, for instance, and anyone can instantly view or contribute their own images in real time.

“Reimagine” and “Auto Frame” were previously limited to select Pixel devices, but their broader release is part of Google’s push to democratise high-end editing. The company says it wants these professional-grade tools to be accessible to everyday users—no design experience necessary.

The updated Google Photos editor will begin rolling out globally to Android users in June, with iOS support arriving later this year. No firm date has been announced for iPhone users yet.

As Google Photos marks a decade of helping users store and edit memories, this AI-focused redesign signals a clear future direction: smarter, simpler, and more creative photo editing for everyone.