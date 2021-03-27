Google Photos will soon have labels under icons in Media Viewer

According to reports, the Google Photos app to be updated soon to include labels under the media viewer's icons. There are no new features except these tags in the next update, which should help users better understand their representation.

This new feature is now available on the new Pixel and OnePlus smartphones and is expected to be rolled out to more devices soon.

Google had previously integrated the Lens feature into its Google Photos app. Google Photos allows users to access the gallery on their devices, and additional features like editing and sharing these photos can also occur in the app.

Reports say Google is adding labels to the four options visible in the media viewer in the Google Photos app. The Edit, Share, Google Lens, and Delete buttons will display labels below them describing their functions once the update is rolled out.

This new update is visible on Pixel and OnePlus smartphones with Photos app v5.34. It should be coming to other phones soon as this feature is currently undergoing A / B testing, Android police said in their report.

The main idea behind the update is to make the Google Photos app easier to use.

The Google Photos app was recently updated to incorporate Google Lens integration to allow users to scan images directly from their gallery. Google Lens enables you to scan photos for text and other items and also helps users search Google for relevant information about images and texts.

Google Photos for Web is also getting a new Explore tab that groups users' images based on faces, places, and things. The app also has a dedicated Favorites tab in the library section. In addition to this, Google Photos allows users to zoom in or out of videos by double-tapping or pinching the screen.