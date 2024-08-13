Google Rolls Out Made-in-India Pixel 8 Smartphones Ahead of Pixel 9 Launch

In a significant move ahead of its upcoming Pixel 9 series launch, Google has started rolling out the first batch of made-in-India Pixel 8 smartphones. This development comes nearly ten months after Google initially announced its plans to manufacture devices locally in India. However, this local rollout currently only includes the Pixel 8 model, not the Pixel 8 Pro or Pixel 8a, according to a report by TechCrunch.



On Monday, Google India took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the completion of the first batch of Made-in-India Pixel 8 smartphones, signalling the start of local production. Although Google has not officially disclosed its manufacturing partners in India, reports suggest that Google's global partner, Compal, has collaborated with India’s Dixon Technologies to assemble the Pixel 8 locally.

This initiative marks a strategic step by Google to deepen its presence in India, one of the fastest-growing smartphone markets in the world. By manufacturing the Pixel 8 domestically, Google aims to streamline its operations, reduce production costs, and potentially offer more competitive pricing to Indian consumers. This move is also seen as a direct response to Apple's aggressive push to expand its local manufacturing footprint in India. Apple has been producing its flagship iPhones in India through partnerships with Foxconn and Tata Electronics. As of the end of FY24, about $14 billion worth of iPhones were made in India, accounting for 14 per cent of the global total.

While Google's foray into local manufacturing is promising, it remains to be seen how this will impact the pricing of the Pixel 8 in India. Apple’s experience offers a potential roadmap: it took several years for the prices of the Indian-made iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models to stabilize and become more affordable. Similarly, the Pixel 8 might follow a comparable trajectory, with prices gradually becoming more competitive in the Indian market over time.

This move to manufacturing in India is part of a broader strategy by Google to enhance its market share in India, where it competes with other global giants like Apple and Samsung. Google's decision to begin local production also aligns with the Indian government's push for more domestic manufacturing under the "Make in India" initiative.

In addition to this manufacturing milestone, Google is gearing up for its highly anticipated “Made by Google” event, where it will unveil the new Pixel 9 series. The Pixel 9 series is expected to feature four models: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Also on the agenda for the event are the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Notably, Google has scheduled this event ahead of Apple's typical fall announcement, a departure from previous years when Google’s event would follow Apple’s. By introducing AI advancements and other new features in its devices, Google is positioning itself to stay ahead of the competition. The event is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST and will be streamed live on Google’s official channels. This shift towards local production, coupled with the unveiling of the Pixel 9 series, signals Google's commitment to strengthening its foothold in the Indian market and maintaining its competitive edge in the global tech landscape.