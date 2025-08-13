Google Search in India Now Lets You Prioritise Favourite News Sources with ‘Preferred Sources’ Feature

Google has rolled out a new update for its Search platform in India, giving users more control over the kind of news they see. The feature, called Preferred Sources, allows people to highlight their favourite news outlets so that their articles appear more prominently in the Top Stories section.

According to Google’s official blog, the update aims to help users “customise your experience to see more from your favourite sites” when browsing for news. Whether it’s a trusted national daily, a hyperlocal publication, or a specialised sports blog, this tool makes it easier to access relevant reporting without having to dig through multiple search pages.

The Preferred Sources feature is launching this week in both India and the United States, with a full rollout expected in the coming days. For users who were already testing the function through Google’s Labs programme, existing selections will automatically transfer to the new version. Early trial feedback shows that over half of participants opted to follow four or more preferred sources.

Setting it up is simple:

Search for a news-related topic on Google. Click the small icon next to the Top Stories section. Search for and select your preferred outlets. Refresh your results to start seeing more articles from those choices.

Google has confirmed that while these selected sources will be prioritised, other publishers’ articles will still appear to maintain a balanced perspective in search results. In some cases, users might even see a dedicated “From your sources” section when their chosen outlets publish relevant stories.

For publishers, the update offers a potential boost in visibility and engagement. Google has created a dedicated help centre providing guidance for media organisations on how to encourage readers to add them as preferred sources. By staying top-of-mind for loyal audiences, smaller and regional outlets could benefit from increased traffic, especially in the competitive Top Stories segment.

The timing of this update aligns with growing demand for personalised online experiences. In recent years, both global and regional audiences have shown a preference for curated content that matches their interests and trust levels. For Indian users, this could mean quicker access to credible local news or updates on specific topics of interest—without being overwhelmed by unrelated headlines.

By blending personalisation with diversity, Google is positioning this feature as a step forward in making Search more relevant while still ensuring users have access to multiple viewpoints. As news consumption habits continue to shift, tools like Preferred Sources could become central to how people stay informed in an era of fast-paced information.