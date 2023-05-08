Google to add AI and video features to enhance user experience

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that Google is the "800-pound gorilla" in the online search space during the launch of the new Bing. While it's true that Google has held a monopoly on the online search space for a couple of years now, it seems that change is just around the corner.



With its AI-powered Bing search, Microsoft is trying to reform how the online search space acts and isn't shying away from giving Google some competition. It has been reported multiple times that Google was losing sleep over the prospect of losing its search domain. That's why the tech giant is reportedly ramping up its AI operations. And now, according to the latest reports, Google is planning to take your online search experience to the next level by adding artificial intelligence and video features to the search engine.



Google to add AI features to search



A Wall Street Journal report reports that Google is trying its best to make the search experience more "visual, enjoyable, personal, and human." According to the report, the company is trying to appeal to Generation Z with this makeover and will change how Google shows its web search results. AI features like chat, also with social media posts and short videos will be part of Google searches in the future, according to the report.

A Google spokesperson told CNET about the online search makeover, "Search has always been an incredibly dynamic, rapidly evolving sector with products constantly getting better. For years, we've been focused on a long-term approach to evolving Search, including using AI to enable new capabilities like multi-search, bringing more visual exploration features to the results page, and introducing new ways to surface a wide range of perspectives and content formats. We've talked at length about this work, including at events like Google I/O and Search On, and we look forward to building on these efforts in many ways in the years ahead. As Search evolves, delivering high-quality information and supporting a healthy, open web will remain core to our approach."

AI and Google

Google is concentrating on its AI products and introduced its AI chatbot, Bard, in February. Currently, the chatbot is available in specific regions for a few users. As of now, Bard is under development, so not everyone can access it. The chatbot launched rather hastily in February when a factual error was also mentioned in one of its launch announcements.

Although Bard came after the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT, a former Google engineer recently said that Google could have released the AI chatbot long ago but didn't for security reasons.