Google to shut down Google Podcasts to focus on YouTube Music

Google is saying goodbye to its podcast app, Google Podcasts, starting next year. In an official announcement, the company revealed that it will discontinue its standalone podcast service and opt to integrate it into YouTube Music. This move aims to channel more attention towards the YouTube Music platform.



Outlining its 2024 plans for podcasts and its platforms, Google announced that it plans to significantly improve the podcast experience within YouTube Music. The goal is to create a more attractive destination for podcast enthusiasts and creators alike. "Later in 2024, as part of this process, we will discontinue Google Podcasts. As part of this transition, we will help Google Podcasts users migrate to Podcasts within YouTube Music," the official blog post notes.

Google further justified its move by citing current data from its listeners on YouTube Music and Google Podcasts. "According to Edison, about 23% of weekly podcast users in the US say YouTube is their most used service, compared to just 4% for Google Podcasts."

In the meantime, to make this transition seamless, Google will introduce a simple migration tool allowing users to seamlessly transition to YouTube Music. Additionally, users can add a podcast RSS feed to their YouTube Music library, expanding their podcast options beyond those currently available on YouTube.

Additionally, for users who prefer a different platform for their podcasts other than YouTube Music, Google will also offer an option for users to download an OPML file of their podcast subscriptions. This will allow users to upload their saved podcasts to an app that supports importing them.

As for the Podcasts app, originally launched on Android in 2018, Google Podcasts offered users a collection of podcasts for free, accompanied by personalized recommendations. In 2020, Google redesigned the app and made it available on iOS. The service was also known to web users on Windows and macOS platforms. In addition to the migration, Google will include unique features available only on YouTube, such as community engagement, content discovery, and seamless transition between audio and video content.