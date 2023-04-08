Google to soon add ChatGPT-like AI support: Sundar Pichai

When everyone thought ChatGPT would dethrone Google in the next few days, the company's CEO, Sundar Pichai, announced that Google's search engine would receive AI support. Google's new move is inspired by Microsoft's ChatGPT integration into its search engine, Bing. Microsoft's search engine has conversational skills and supports an AI image generator. Google also released Bard, its answer to ChatGPT, but it did not get as much traction as ChatGPT did. It was also rated as less reliable than the other two AI models. However, Google wants to update its language models to make its AI tools more accurate and responsive.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Sundar Pichai has announced that the company will use artificial intelligence (AI) in its search engine. This decision comes in response to the ChatGPT competition from OpenAI and others. Pichai believes AI will improve Google's ability to respond to search queries. However, he denied that chatbots threaten Google's search business, which generates more than half of Alphabet Inc's revenue.

Long Language Models (LLMs) are computer programs that can mimic human responses to questions, and Google has been a leader in this field. The company will use the technology to improve the user experience on its search engine. Pichai confirmed that people could ask Google questions and interact with LLM in the context of search, just like they can interact with ChatGPT. However, Google's current configuration does not allow users to converse with users. If you ask for something, you might get some links related to your query, but the requirement or in-depth knowledge needs to be included. That's where the AI comes in.

The report indicates that investors pressure Google to reduce costs and competition from the improved version of Microsoft's Bing search engine with ChatGPT technology. Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO, believes that AI-powered search engines will reshape all software categories, including search, just like previous advances in personal computers and cloud computing.

Google's Bard chatbot, which has yet to catch on, hasn't generated much enthusiasm among consumers, according to Pichai. However, he explained that the business was "iterating to ship something, and maybe company timelines change, given the moment in the industry." Despite this, Pichai expressed his satisfaction with the incredible enthusiasm from consumers around adopting these technologies.

Google's AI integration into its search engine shows its commitment to enhancing the user experience and keeping up with the competition. The use of LLMs in search engines is a relatively new development that has the potential to reshape the industry.