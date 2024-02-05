Google to Transform AI Chatbot Bard into Gemini with Exciting Features

Google is on the brink of rebranding its AI chatbot Bard as Gemini, hot on the heels of unveiling its new image generation feature. This development, akin to Microsoft's rebranding of Bing to Copilot, is a strategic move following the recent introduction of an image generation capability for Bard.



A changelog shared by developer Dylan Roussel on the X (formerly Twitter) platform sheds light on Google's imminent updates for its AI chatbot. The anticipated changes, set to roll out on February 7, include a significant alteration - the rechristening of Bard to Gemini.

This transition aligns with Google's overarching strategy to integrate its LLM model, Gemini, across its suite of products. Gemini serves as the underlying AI model for Bard, prompting speculation that Google aims to consolidate its AI efforts under the Gemini umbrella.

In addition to the rebranding, the leaked changelog indicates that Google might introduce a paid 'Advanced' tier featuring Gemini Ultra. Like OpenAI's subscription-based model for the advanced GPT-4, Google plans to offer an upgraded version of Gemini with enhanced multi-modal capabilities, improved coding support, and in-depth file and document exploration. Furthermore, Gemini is expanding its availability to include Canada, marking a significant extension since its initial launch.

Google initially introduced the LLM Gemini last year, comprising three versions: Gemini Nano, Gemini Pro, and Gemini Ultra. According to Google, its LLM model is capable of "performing complex tasks like logical reasoning, coding, following nuanced instructions, and creative collaboration."

The company's ambitions don't stop there. Google is gearing up to launch a dedicated Gemini app tailored for smartphone users. This app, set to enhance tasks such as learning, writing, and planning, will seamlessly integrate with other Google services like Gmail, Maps, and YouTube. While Android users will have a standalone Gemini app, iOS users might access it through the existing Google app.

According to the leaked changelog, the Gemini app will have limited device compatibility initially. Gemini is set to support additional languages, including Japanese, Korean, and English, in most regions globally, except for specific European countries and regions. Google also has plans to expand Gemini's availability to more countries and languages shortly.

It's crucial to note that Google has not officially confirmed these developments. However, anticipation is high for potential significant announcements to be unveiled this week. The evolution of Bard into Gemini promises a transformative era in Google's AI landscape, presenting users with advanced features and broader accessibility.