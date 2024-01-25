Google Unveils Mint Green Colour Option for Pixel 8 Series

Google has officially announced the addition of a new mint green colour option for its Pixel 8 and 8 Pro smartphones, following subtle teases earlier in the week. This latest colour variant provides an alternative for those seeking a departure from the standard black, hazel, and rose gold choices that have been available since the phones' initial release in October.



The mint green option, described as "inspired by the vibrant hue found in nature," is aimed at creating a "luminous colour that invites the mind into a state of energizing calmness." Google's design team emphasizes the colour's equal parts of daring, focus, and optimism, positioning it as a choice for a "fresher version of you." This bold move introduces a new aesthetic dimension to the Pixel family, and consumer reception remains to be seen.

Google Pixel 8

The Pixel 8 is equipped with Google's latest Tensor G3 chipset, ensuring efficient performance. Paired with UFS 4.0 storage, users can access files swiftly. The device boasts a 50-megapixel main camera with advanced Octa-PD technology for excellent low-light performance. An 8x Super-Res digital zoom facilitates capturing distant subjects, while a 12-megapixel sensor with autofocus and macro capabilities delivers detailed close-up shots. For selfies and video calls, a 10.5-megapixel front camera is included.

Powering the Pixel 8 is a 4,575mAh battery, supporting 27W fast wired charging and 18W wireless charging. Notably, the charger is not included in the retail package, aligning with Google's recent approach.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

The Pixel 8 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for durability. It incorporates a 10.5-megapixel front camera and a powerful rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera with phase-detect autofocus, a 48-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 48-megapixel 5x zoom camera with an impressive 30X Super-Res digital zoom. The phone's design combines glass and metal, reminiscent of its predecessor, the Pixel 7 Pro.

Running on the same Google Tensor G3 chip, the Pixel 8 Pro houses a 5,050mAh battery, supporting 30W wired charging and 23W wireless charging. Similar to the Pixel 8, the charger is not included in the package.

Notable features of the Pixel 8 Pro include a Titan security chip for enhanced security, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage for smooth multitasking and ample space. The phone also introduces a skin temperature sensor, the Melexis MLX90632 unit, positioned near the cameras. Unlike other sensors, it is dedicated solely to accurate temperature readings and does not enhance photography. This unique feature opens possibilities for practical applications beyond traditional smartphone functions.

Google's move to introduce the mint green colour and the Pixel 8 series' impressive specifications position the smartphones as contenders in the competitive flagship market, offering users a refreshing visual choice alongside powerful performance capabilities.