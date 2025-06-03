Google Wallet to Drop PayPal Support in the US Starting June 13

Google Wallet users in the United States will soon lose the ability to pay with PayPal. Starting June 13, 2025, Google will officially end support for PayPal as a linked payment option within its Wallet app, marking the end of an integration that’s been in place since 2017.

The update was quietly confirmed through a Google Help Center page, as spotted by Android Authority. As of April 11, 2025, users can no longer add new PayPal accounts to Google Wallet. Any existing PayPal accounts linked to Wallet will be automatically removed on June 13.

For users who’ve relied on PayPal as a convenient way to manage payments through Google Wallet, this change will require a bit of housekeeping. Google is advising affected users to manually add another form of payment—such as a credit card, debit card, or bank account—to continue using Wallet services smoothly.

Recurring payments that were set up using a PayPal-linked Google Wallet account will also be disrupted. Google recommends updating payment details directly on the respective merchant websites to avoid service interruptions. Additionally, PayPal transaction history will no longer be viewable within Google Wallet, so users will need to log in to the PayPal app or website for account activity.

However, there’s a small exception. If you use a PayPal-branded debit card, you’re in the clear—these cards will still be accepted through Google Wallet even after the cutoff date.

The shift seems to be part of broader changes on both ends. Google says it’s focused on offering more streamlined and rewarding payment options, while PayPal continues to evolve its own platform. In fact, PayPal is rolling out new features, such as tap-to-pay functionality for iPhones in Germany and group money pooling tools, reinforcing its commitment to flexibility and innovation in the digital payments space.

For now, users in Germany will retain the PayPal integration with Google Wallet. There’s no official word yet from PayPal regarding the discontinuation in the U.S., but affected users should expect further communication directly from the company.

As the digital wallet landscape continues to shift, users are encouraged to review their payment settings to ensure uninterrupted service.